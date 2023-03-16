James Vernon "Slim" Spann, 88, a lifelong resident of Hartford, entered heaven from his home at 9:35 am, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Hartford on October 25, 1934, he was the second child of Clyde Taylor and Gladys Elsie (Malone) Spann.
James attended East Alton-Wood River High school before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Texas and Arkansas.
He married his sweetheart, Patsy Lou Warren on May 20, 1960 at the Hartford Assembly of God Church. They became the parents of two sons and were married 27 years before her death in 1987.
On July 10, 1992, he married Joyce Ann (Fones) Daniel in Edwardsville, IL. They were married for 30 years before her death in 2022.
After military service, James worked for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company. He was then employed by the Village of Hartford for 32 1/2 years, six as a police officer and 26 1/2 as Director of Public Works, before retiring in 1996.
James served as Mayor of the Village of Hartford from 2009-2017. He previously had been a Village Trustee for six years.
He was a faithful member of the Hartford Assembly of God Church where he served as a trustee, worked in the Royal Rangers program and helped with maintenance. For 53 years, he was a member of Labor Local 338.
James was a kind, loving, gentle man who was loved by his family and many friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the Smokey Mountains.
He is survived by his two sons, Vernon Scott Spann and Raymond (Billie Jo Ward) Spann; his grandchildren, their spouses and children, Ashli Nicole (Doug) Crull and son, Logan, Sara Nicole Hackethal and son, Carson, Donald James Spann and his children, Jaxon and Rowan Jane all in Madison County, IL; his siblings, Shirley (nee, Spann) Hendricks in Lees Summit, MO, Alvin (Jeanette) Spann of Hartford; special granddaughters, Hailey (Cory) Wilton and her children, Korri and Terri Jo, Beth (Barry) White and their children, Annaleigh, Rustin, Rhett and Carbin; "daughter-like" friend, Deanna Barnes; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; special brother-in-law, Henry "Lonnie" (Jackie) Warren; sister-in-law, Shirley Spann; a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wives; daughter-in-law, Sandi L. (nee, Peach) Spann; grandson-in-law, James Joseph Hackethal; in-laws, Cecil and Clyde Warren, Everett and Velma Fones; two brothers, Clyde T. "Junior" Spann and Jerry Lee Spann; and brother-in-law, Charles Allen Hendricks.
Visitation will be from 1-5 pm, Sunday, March 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 11 am, Monday. Mr. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, next to his wife, Patsy, with military honors presented by VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter.