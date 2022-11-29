James Schreckengast

James E. Schreckengast, age 70 of Aviston, IL, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Hospital - Breese, IL.
He was born on Monday, January 21, 1952, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Harry and Violet (nee Shelton) Schreckengast.
On Saturday, May 14, 1988, he married Elizabeth J. Schreckengast (nee Pattberg) at Wright City, Missouri, who survives.
James was born in Kirksville, MO and grew up in Wright City, MO. He graduated from high school in Wright City, Mo. He attended Lynn Technology School in Lynn, MO and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Drafting. James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on March 15, 1973 and served two years active duty here in the states. He served as an E.M.T. in Mississippi and Columbia, MO and then became an over the road truck driver in 1979. With health concerns, he retired from trucking in 2014. James enjoyed watching old western movies on TV, playing war games on the computer, and bowling. He had bowled two 300 games and a number of very high scores. He also enjoyed fishing and coaching his daughters softball teams. "He was an exceptional man".
Survivors include:
Wife - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Pattberg) Schreckengast, Aviston, IL
Daughter - Anna J. (Dr. Michael, MD) Watson, Dexter, MI
Daughter - Jennifer L. (Significant Other - Geoffrey Glover) Foehner-Wells, Monroeville, PA
Grandchild - Harrison J. Wells, Monroeville, PA
Grandchild - Charles R. Wells, Monroeville, PA
Grandchild - Alexander J. Watson, Dexter, MI
Grandchild - Martin E. Watson, Dexter, MI
Brother - Rick (Tammy) Schreckengast, Flower Mound, TX
Sister - Jackie Montgomery, Sikeston, MO
Sister - Lisa (Scott) Sheppard, Hawk Point, MO
Brother-In-Law - Howard W. (Mary) Pattberg, Sulphur Springs, TX
Sister-In-Law - Shirley A. Frey, Aviston, IL
Brother-In-Law - Joseph A. (Barbara) Pattberg, Ozark, AL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Harry L. Schreckengast - Died 6/28/2014
Mother - Violet P. (nee Shelton) Schreckengast - Died 8/11/1996
Brother - George Schreckengast
Brother - Harry L. Schreckengast, Jr. - Died 11/07/2017
Father-In-Law - Martin Pattberg - Died 5/20/1993
Mother-In-Law - Clothilda B. Pattberg - Died 5/28/2015.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Deacon Stephen A. AuBuchon, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Aviston, Illinois, officiating.
Interment will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Jamestown, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or to the family (please make payable to Betty Schreckengast).