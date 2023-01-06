James Rozell

James Daniel Rozell, 71, passed away peacefully in his home at 10:14pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1951, in Granite City, the son of the late Virgil and Thelma (Champion) Rozell. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Lisa and Eric Labarge of Wildwood, Missouri, three sons and two daughters in law: Stacey and Tricia Rozell of Belleville, Illinois, Kenny and Julie Rozell of St. Charles, Missouri, James (girlfriend: Peggy) Rozell of Highland, three grandchildren: Alex, Kayla, Ryhs, three step kids: Stephanie Rogers, Brittany Reich, Aaron Rogers, and the special niece: Angie Chism of Bethalto who was his caretaker.
James was employed at Bluff City Minerals in Alton as a loader for many years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Dave Rozell, Arthur Rozell, and a sister: Patricia Chism.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Heritage Church, 3716 Ruth Drive in Granite City.
Memorials are suggested to the Siteman Cancer Center, 1418 Cross Street, Shiloh, Illinois, 62269.