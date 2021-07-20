James Lee Rodgers, 58, passed away unexpectedly, July 12, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Alton on February 2, 1963, he was the son of Paul C. and Theresa Marie (Eastham) Rodgers.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as a carpenter for Hoggart Construction and had been employed at the Alton Box Board (International Paper Co.).
Surviving are two daughters, Jamie L. Rodgers of Alton, Rebecca Rodgers of Penbrook, GA; grandchildren, Haven and Harlee Northcutt, Jaden and Michael Dixon and Makayla McKinney; two brothers, Dennis and Paul Rodgers both of Alton; and sister, Michelle Pichee of Alton.
A graveside, memorial service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, July 21 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.