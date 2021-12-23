James “Jimi” P. Izard, 37, died at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Jerseyville. Born May 12, 1984 in Alton, he was the son of Curt and Julie (Slocumb) Izard of Godfrey. He excelled at sports and especially loved swimming, playing golf and basketball. He enjoyed yardwork, gardening and cooking. He loved to make people laugh. Along with his parents, he is survived by two sons, Tristan Wrench and Jermiah “JJ” Medford, one brother, Jeremy Izard (Mandy) of Alton and a sister, Courtney Pohlman of Alton. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Centerstone in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com