James Oehler

James “Jim” D. Oehler, 64, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on June 23, 1958, in Wood River, IL, the son of Vernon I. and Agnes (Pavlik) Oehler. Jim married Donna L. Bertels on June 13, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Jim was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. He enjoyed reading, fishing, aquaculture, listening to music, and barbequing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and cherished family trips to places like Disney World and Alley Springs. Jim was employed by Industrial Construction and Engineering for 35 years and considered his work family his closest friends.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; his children, Alicia (Andrew) Dreith of Bethalto, Stacie (Jesse) Taylor of House Springs, MO, Brittany Oehler of Granite City, and Tara (Drew) Oehler-Korte of Bethalto; a sister, Carol (Terry) Deist of Alton; grandchildren, Carson, Camden, Wyatt, and Coraline; along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Bennett.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Brandon Metcalf as officiant.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after services, burial will take place at a later date, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com