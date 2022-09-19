James Edward Northcutt, 56, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. John Hospital in Springfield.
Born in Alton on June 25, 1966, he was the son of Ronald Larry, I and Viola (McCane) Northcutt.
He is survived by a daughter, Amber Nicole Northcutt of Alton; son, Joseph Ufert of Alton; three grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Morris of Alton, Theresa Craig of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Larry Northcutt, II.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, September 24 at marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow the service with interment in Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Shelter.