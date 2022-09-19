obit stock color

James Edward Northcutt, 56, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. John Hospital in Springfield.

Born in Alton on June 25, 1966, he was the son of Ronald Larry, I and Viola (McCane) Northcutt.

He is survived by a daughter, Amber Nicole Northcutt of Alton; son, Joseph Ufert of Alton; three grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Morris of Alton, Theresa Craig of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Larry Northcutt, II.

Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, September 24 at marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.

Cremation rites will follow the service with interment in Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Shelter.