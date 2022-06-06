James Kenneth Miller, 69, died at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Kenneth and Eileen (Wilds) Miller. He graduated from SIUE and Washington University and was retired as a radiation therapist for John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. Surviving are one daughter, Katie Cruz of Godfrey, three sons, Corey Miller of Godfrey, Craig Miller of Godfrey and Kyle Miller of Godfrey, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Pamela Wolf of Alton and his former wife, Nancy Miller. Private family services will be at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
