James Edward Mesey, 66, passed away March 30, 2021 at John Cochran VAMC in St. Louis.
Born September 29, 1954 in St. Louis, he was the son of Edward James Mesey and Vera (Claunch) White.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a corpsman from 1973-1975.
He is survived by his former wife, Theresa Mesey of East Alton; sons, Edward (Becca) Mesey of Wood River, Tony Mesey of Cottage Hills; daughters, Erin Mesey of Cottage Hills, Kelly Mesey of East Alton; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Monday, April 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Funeral service will be held at 9 am, Tuesday with burial following in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.