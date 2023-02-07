James Franklin Mellenthin, 35, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident near Macomb, IL.
Born October 20, 1987 in Wood River, he was the son of James Mellentin of East Alton and Tammy (Lewis) Mellenthin of Cottage Hills.
He had been employed as a floor covering installer specialist.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Haiden Mellenthin; daughters, KayLynn Mellenthin, Jaimee Mellenthin; step-father, David Kirk; step-mother, Holly Mellenthin; former step-mother, Shelley Masiero; brothers, David Kirk, Jr. of Bethalto, Kolt Mellenthin of East Alton; sisters, Elizabeth Kirk of Cottage Hills, Sydni Mellenthin of East Alton; and nephew, Aiden Davis.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lilli Mellenthin.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm, Saturday, February 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of expenses.