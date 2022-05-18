James Patrick Massey, 45, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Born January 17, 1977 in West Frankfort, IL he was the son of Susan (Anderson) Ottwell of Brighton and Leslie and Kathy Massey of Gillespie.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Joseph Massey of Alton; daughters, Maddie Duke of Alton, Allie Massey of Bethalto; brothers, Eric Ottwell of Brighton, Nelson Ottwell of South Roxana; and sisters, Stella Massey of Brighton, Jennifer Massey-Brown and Dawn Ivy of Cottage Hills.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.