James Long

James E. “Jim” Long, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Born Apr. 8, 1951 in Warren, OH, he was the only son of Martin Luther and Marie Jane (Arbogast) Long.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served his country from 1969-1973. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans. Jim worked for 32 years in waste water management, both for the City of Wood River and Madison County. He was an amateur Civil War historian, and he collected countless historical books and visited several Civil War sites over the years.
He married Sharon L. Wilimczyk Nov. 5, 1977 in Champion, OH. She survives in Wood River. Also surviving are his son, Martin Luther Long of Panama City Beach, FL; his daughter, Ginger Marie Long of Taylorville, IL; and his grandchildren, Dax, Blaine, Asriel and Bryant Stormer, Brady Morril-Handler, Madelyn and Charlotte Long.
According to his wishes, he will be cremated and be buried next to his mother at Champion Township Cemetery in Warren, OH.
