James L. Gross, 76, passed away at 3:15 am on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 07, 1945 in Alton, IL to Leonard J. and Marie M. (Blessent) Gross. He married Katherine “Kay” Bierbaum on April 8, 1967 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Alton. She survives.
James graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1963 and proudly served in the Missouri National Guard. He later attended Ranken Technical College and worked at Owens IL as a Moldmaker until they closed in 1993. He then moved to Zanesville, OH where he worked at Anchor Mold until he retired in 2009.
James was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He liked to recycle and had a knack for repurposing anything. James was a history buff, an avid Cubs fan and loved to solve puzzles.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, Amy (Mark) Albright of Orlando, FL, Mary Ann (David) Knowles of Alton, Brian Gross of Alton and Mark (Katie Wilson) Gross of Litchfield, IL; 5 grandchildren, Adam (Brittany Wojno) Albright of Orlando, FL, Andrew (Shelby Eiffert) Knowles of St. Peters, MO, Anna Knowles of Alton, Isabel Gross of Alton and Amelia Gross of Alton; 2 sisters, Kaye Cary of Houston, TX and Barbara Bohn of Alton along with numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings, Jackie Lennette, John Gross, William J. Gross and Penny Bazzell.
Per the family's request, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 9am – 11am, Friday September 10, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:30am on Friday September 10, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.
