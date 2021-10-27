James L. Carlisle, 78, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born Oct. 7, 1943 in Russellville, KY, he was the son of J.W. and Ina Esther (Crowder) Carlisle.
A Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army, he retired as a railroad foreman after 32 years, finishing his career with Union Pacific Railroad. He loved travelling and camping, but his passions were fishing and his love for his family.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacey Carlisle of Meadowbrook; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Toni Carlisle of Elsah; 7 grandchildren, Tiffany, Kayla, Brent, Brandon, Brittni, Danica, and Dylan; 12 great grandchildren; a sister and her husband, Betty and Everett Runion of South Roxana; a brother-in-law, Bill Grindstaff of Wood River; and his loving significant other, Karen Jasper of Carlyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Grindstaff.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Burial will full military honors will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com