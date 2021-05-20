James “Jim” O. Fillback, 82, of Moro, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
He was born in Venice, IL on December 15, 1938 the son of Joseph H. and Agnes (Gleason) Fillback. He married Mary J. Jatcko on October 19, 1963 at St. Bernard’s Church in Wood River. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1999.
Jim was a United States Army Veteran where he served as a Military MP. He worked for over 30 years at Lacleed Steel before retirement. While at Laclede Steel, he was an active union rep and recording secretary. He also worked for the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for 20 years. Jim was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace as well as a 3rd Degree Knight for Knights of Columbus of Bethalto. He was also a member of the Alton Eagles F.O.E. 254 and East Alton American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, playing cards, sports – especially the Cardinals and Blues. He loved to sing and loved all of his dogs, including B.J. and Lilly.
Survivors include, his daughter, Kimberly Fillback of Moro; a brother, Fred (Dottie) Fillback of Batchtown; two brothers-in-law, Dan Hagen and Bill Yenne; a special friend, Karen Vossenkemper of East Alton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with his parents, and wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Joseph, Don, Sam, Tom, Jerry, Harvey and Bob Fillback; and two sisters, Doris Hagen and Florence Yenne.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to 5 A’s and/or Madison County Humane Society.
