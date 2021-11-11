James “Jim” Miller, 86, of Wood River, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born in Stoddard County, MO, on September 18, 1935, the son of the late Elmer and Edna (Cantrell) Miller. Jim married Carolyn Bryan in Marble Hill, MO, on August 30, 1954.
Jim retired as an auto mechanic from Wally Berger Buick, after 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed camping. He and Carolyn are a part of two camping clubs on which they both served on the board of directors. Jim also enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, and golfing. He loved watching NASCAR races and sports. During his younger years, he was a Boy Scouts Leader, and the family attended a local Baptist Church. Jim really loved spending time with family and friends. Jim was a beloved husband, a dedicated father and family man, a great friend and was a kind and compassionate person. He will be sadly missed.
Along with Carolyn, his loving wife of 67 years, survivors include his three children, Donald (Roberta) Miller of Arvada, CO, Kathy Miller-Riemann of St. Peters, MO, and Laura (Charles) Wells of St. Charles, MO; his grand-daughter Jaydn Wells, extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his three half-brothers Jesse, Earl, and Raymond Welch; and a son-in-law Ronald Riemann.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
