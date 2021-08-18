James “Jim” Byrne Hendrickson, 76, died at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Jim spent the last days of his life surrounded by his loving family. Born December 19, 1944 in Alton, he was the son of George Francis “Frank” and Mary Alberta “Bunny” (McGovern) Hendrickson. Mr. Hendrickson was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a life member and officer of the Alton Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, reading, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. He retired from the sales department of Central Hardware. On June 21, 1969 he married the former Susan Jeanne Stewart in Chillicothe, OH. She survives. Also surviving are three children, James “Jimmy” Hendrickson (Jennifer) of Brighton, Julie Kline (Bradley) of Godfrey, and Jennifer Mossman (Barry) of St. Louis, MO. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Jacob, Isaac and Charlotte Hendrickson, Peyton, Carmen, and Braden Kline, Parker, Tyler, and Olivia Mossman, a brother, Jeff Hendrickson (Jean) of Florida, a sister, Janice Hendrickson of Alton, a sister-in-law, Cindy Stewart of Atlanta, GA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Phillip Hendrickson. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Triple-fatality crash Friday night outside of Bethalto
- Charges filed in burglary spree
- Father charged after fatal crash that killed daughter
- John, Missy and Dominic Cafazza
- Former Sen. Bill Haine dies
- Candlelight vigil held for Cafazza family
- Alton police respond to shooting report
- Illinois education board punishes Christian school for mask-optional policy
- Jersey County police ask for help from public
- Stolen vehicles recovered in Godfrey