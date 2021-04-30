James "Jim" Allen Jr., 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1967, Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Rose (Hellemeyer) Smith of East Alton and the late James Allen, Sr. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by the love of his life: Kestchen Hampsey of East Alton, two daughters and a son in law: Alexis and Eric Ruiz of Mascoutah, Brooke Allen of Edwardsville, a son: Parker Allen of Edwardsville, two grandchildren who he was granddude to: Layla Ruiz, Arlo Ruiz, his sisters: Robin (Tim) Hardwick of Pawnee, Illinois, Susan (Karl) Desch of Houston, Missouri, Deana (Keith) Schenk of Springfield, Illinois, Betty (Quinn Underwood) Allen of Carthage, Mississippi, Anne Marie Jim of Conehatta, Mississippi, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Jim worked as the Southwest Central Region Facilities Manager for the State of Illinois. He was formerly an insurance agent, a serial entrepreneur, jack of all trades, enjoyed traveling, DIY projects, playing pinball, and especially loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Jim was very patriotic and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1985 to 1990.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on May 3, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.