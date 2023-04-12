James Huber

Beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and loving friend, James “Jim” B. Huber, 84, passed away, surrounded by family on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mercy Hospice South - de Greeff Hospice House.
He was born on January 19, 1939, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Harold and Rosalia (Hoormann) Huber.
Jim married Doris Marie Schnardthorst on January 21, 1961, at Our Lady of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Baden, MO. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2017.
Jim retired from Lever Brothers, currently known as Unilever after 36 years. He joined the Petco family, part time, working another 20+ years. He thoroughly enjoyed working at Petco, seeing the pets that came in as well as regular customers. At Christmas time, he played Santa "Paws" for pet photo opportunities. He looked forward to this every Christmas season. Jim even grew a beard and long hair all year making him a natural Santa.
Jim was a dog obedience trainer and was a member of the North County Obedience Training Club (NCOTC). He also belonged to the Illinois Boots and Saddle Club.
Jim, along with his wife, Doris, and their dog Heather, volunteered at local nursing homes to bring joy to the residents.
Jim would proudly state that they provided good homes for at least 19 dogs, 8 horses, and a couple of cats over their 56 years of marriage. All of their furry friends were their children.
He loved to travel and loved music. Jim and his wife were quite good dancers too.
Jim is survived by his family, Betty Jo Hay, Hal and Barb Huber, and Janet McPherson; a sister-in-law, Carol Roberts; a brother-in-law, Jim Calamia; close friends, Fred Spa, and Tom and Nora Kinnare, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Schnardthorst) Huber; his parents, Harold and Rosalia Huber; a stepmother, Loretta Huber; in-laws, Edward and Alberta Schnardthorst; siblings and siblings-in-law, Richard and Ruth Schaper, Harry Hay, Jack and Rita Obst, Joan Calamia, and Al McPherson.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A private interment is scheduled at Friedens Cemetery Mausoleum and Chapel in St. Louis, MO.
Memorials are suggested to Partners for Pets in Troy, MO.
