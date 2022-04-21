James Holmes was born in St. Louis, MO on August 24, 1966, and was adopted by Mrs. Lucille Holmes and Mr. Eddie Z. Holmes. The thirteenth of fourteen children. James graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1984 and went on to attend the University of Illinois before serving our country in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged. James was an independent contractor, as a lab technician and phlebotomist. In addition, James was an avid computer enthusiast. James is survived by a daughter Janique Holmes of Alton, one son Jose Aponte of Seattle Washington; sisters, Edythe Tobias and Monica (Gerald) McFadden; brothers, Rev. Reginal (Regina) Hampton, Eddie H. Holmes, Nokomis (Gloria) Holmes, Tecumshea (Kathy) Holmes, Henry P. Hampton, and Eddie Holmes, Jr.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. James was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Holmes and father, Eddie Z. Holmes; grandparents, Henry Hyde and Ruthie Hyde; son Eddie Z Holmes; sisters, Ruby V. Washington, Mary Medley; brothers, Cornell (Ann) Hampton, Jr., Glen Holmes, and Robert Carl Holmes. Visitation: Saturday April 23, 2022 at noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Cathy M Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002
Burial Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.