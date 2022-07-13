James Hackethal

James Joseph Hackethal, 59, passed away 8:36 am, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born February 11, 1963 in Highland, he was the son of James and Mary (Chartrand) Witt.
On October 30, 2010 in Edwardsville, he was married to Sarah Spann. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Brad (Jamie) Hackethal, Adam Hackethal, Carson Hackethal; daughter, Crystal (Brett) Hansel; grandchildren, Addy and Grant Hansel, Brantley, Rypson and Maverick Hackethal; and a brother, Dale Hackethal.
Visitation will be from 11 am until 1 pm, Sunday, July 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow the visitation.
Memorials are suggested for the family in care of expenses.