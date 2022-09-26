James Graves, Jr.

James H. Graves, Jr., 54, passed away 11:52 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Bria Healthcare of Wood River.
Born in St. Louis on August 30, 1968, he was the son of James H., Sr. and Carol (Haynes) Graves.
He had worked as a mover for ABC Moving Company.
Surviving are sons, Jacob Graves, Jonathan Graves, Joshua Markham; daughter, Jennifer Graves; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Markham, Athena Swarringin, August Swarringin; brothers, Jerome Graves, Dwight Haynes, Prester Graves, Timmy Graves, Rod Graves; sisters, Patricia Stewart, Carolyn Graves; and several aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jada Graves; and brothers, Bruce Graves and Johnny Graves.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.