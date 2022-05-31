James Grant

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.