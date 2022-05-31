James Grant

James A. Grant, Sr., 40, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home.
Born Nov. 6, 1981 in Alton, he was a son of Timothy Wayne and Susie (Fuget) Grant.
James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids.
Survivors include his children, James A. Grant, Jr., Tiffany Grant and Addyn Grant, all of Sorento; a brother, Timothy Wayne Grant, Jr. of Sorento; and his mother, Susie Grant of Cottage Hills.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com