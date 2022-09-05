james gholson

James Edward Gholson, 88, of Wood River, IL, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born May 4, 1934 in McLeansboro, IL to the late James Everett & Ethel Marie (Heard) Gholson.
On Dec. 18, 1954, he married the love of his life, Joyce Lorraine Eades in Wood River at St. John United Church of Christ. She preceded him in death Apr. 21, 2014.
James retired from Olin Brass in 1997. James loved studying the bible, camping, mushroom hunting with his brother, watching Cardinal baseball, and playing the organ. He had been a member of the East Side Computer Club and had co-authored Gholson Brothers Pages genealogy website and loved studying family history and genealogy. A U.S. Army veteran, he served with the Engineer Corps.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Laurel (Joe) Heitzman of Rosewood Heights, IL and Kathy Marie Gholson of Wood River; a son: Mark Edward Gholson of Wood River; 2 grandchildren: Holly Lorraine Heitzman of Plainfield, IL and Joshua Paul (Amber) Heitzman of Granite City, IL; and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-granddaughter: Heidi Louise; and a sister: Brenda (Dennis) Vinyard of Edwardsville, IL.
In addition to his wife of 60 years and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Eli John Gholson; and 2 sisters: Evelyn Bredewill and Emma Lou Smith.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m. Wed. Sept. 7, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals with Pastor Phil Warren officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thurs. Sept. 8, 2022 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Alton Seventh Day Adventist church.
