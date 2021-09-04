James F. Wadsworth died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, beloved husband of Kathryn Wadsworth (nee Murray); dear son of Jessie and the late Meredith Wadsworth; dear brother of William Wadsworth; uncle to Christopher and Tyler; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
James was a longtime employee of Ameren U.E. and a graduate of Roxana High School and Eastern Illinois University.
Visitation and services were Tuesday, September 7, at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Interment Resurrection Cemetery.