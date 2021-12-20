James Edward Markel

James Edward Markel, 66, died at 3:03 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home in St. Louis, MO. Born June 29, 1955 in Alton, he was the son of Reba Juanita (Conway) Markel of Sparta, IL and the late Homer Edward Markel. Mr. Markel served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a self employed construction worker. James was known as an amazing artist. Some of his greatest work is done in ink dot style and is framed and hanging in his mother's home. The artist whose work he enjoyed duplicating most was Frank Frazetta. James enjoyed reading about the Civil War and World War II. He was also an avid chess player. Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jamie McCollum and her fiancé Joe Amtnmann of Wood River, his siblings, Linda Hirsch, Michelle Groves, Rick Markel, Homer “Chip” Markel, and Art Markel. James was an adored member of the Markel family who will be sorely missed. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com