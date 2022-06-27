James “Jim” L. Dumont, age 91 of Maryville, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital in McHenry, IL. Jim was born on June 6, 1931 in Litchfield, IL, a son of the late Joe and Jennie (Perrone) Dumont.
Jim was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country. On November 15, 1958, Jim married Bette L. Andrews, the love of his life and Bette passed away on June 27, 2006. Jim retired as principal from Granite City High School after many years of dedicated service. He also owned and operated North Belt Laundry in Belleville, IL. Jim was a hardworking family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed going dancing with Bette. Jim loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by a son, James C. Dumont.
He is survived by his loving son, Steven (Jennifer) Dumont of Spring Grove, IL; dear sister, Frances (William) Augustine of Livingston, IL; proud grandfather to Jaclyn (Joshua) Jump, James Dumont, Jace Dumont, Jillian Dumont, Jacob Dumont, Joshua Dumont and Jaden Dumont; proud great-grandfather to Georgiana Graflage; loving friend, Dot Schiller, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. Jim will be laid to rest next to Bette at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Jim Dumont Journalism Scholarship for Southeast Missouri students pursuing higher education in the journalism field. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
