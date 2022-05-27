Cottage Hills—James “Don” Bricker, 82, passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born May 16, 1940 in Alton, he was a son of Carl H. and Ethel M. (Hamby) Bricker.
Don worked for several years as an outdoorsman for the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club. He retired in 2012. He enjoyed loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter. He was fascinated by all things electronic, but he was best known, far and wide in Forest Homes as a man with a great singing voice.
Survivors include three daughters, Jessica Seeger of Bloomfield, OH, Joy (Bobby) Glover of Equality, IL, and Angi (Jesse) Haver of LaPorte, TX; 4 grandchildren, Tiffiney (Jason) Nance, Jonathan (Kari) O’Dette, James (Rachel) Seeger, and Joshua Phillips; 6 great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Don also retained many loving family ties and relationships with the Maroni family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 40 years, Nancy Bricker; his son-in-law, Lawrence Seeger; three sisters, Thelma, Helen and Doris; and five brothers, Lloyd “Sonny”, Carl “Crutch”, Leon, Gayle and David.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com