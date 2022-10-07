James Davis

James “Jim” Edward Davis, 88 of Rosewood Heights passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family.
Our one of a kind Dad was born in rural Taskee, MO on a beautiful spring and fire-fly lit night on June 19th, 1934 in an old family home way upon a hill. He was born to Cushman and Rose (Schiller) Davis. He was the baby of the family and had four siblings: Catherine Davis Robbins, William “Bill” Davis, Richard Davis and Joseph Davis.
He grew up a country kid from Arkansas and was very proud of it. After graduating from Saint Paul Catholic High School in Pocahontas, Arkansas in 1954 he enlisted in the United States Army. After his 4 years of service he studied and graduated through the GI Bill from Arkansas State University/Jonesboro. He then began his career in construction engineering & management working for the Arkansas Highway Dept. He always considered his beloved Pocahontas his hometown and heart. After relocating to Illinois in 1964 he continued his career at Laclede Steel, United Design & Engineering and Adco Systems. Eventually retiring from his construction trade, he then established, owned and operated JD’s Western Wear in Godfrey, IL for 26 years. He loved music, especially country, and bought his first guitar at age 12 and taught himself to play becoming an excellent player and singer. He was an avid reader & deep thinker who knew history and historical events with remarkable accuracy. He was also a lover of nature and always appreciated the beauty and the wonder of a colorful sunset, a nest of baby birds and a beautiful spring day. He loved sitting in the sunshine and having a good conversation. He had a stubbornness that was legend yet wonderful as he never gave up easily on his own ideas, beliefs or anything that he set out to do. On Feb 9th 1956, he married our mother the late Elvera Burges Davis. They shared 58 years of marriage and raising children: Jim Davis, DeeAnn Titsworth, Janet (Tim) Cox, Linda Davis, Mike Davis, Karen (Steve) Catt, Jeannie (David) Stratton, Joe (Tammy) Davis, Patti (Steve) Snyder, Susie (Mark) Marburger, Tom Davis, Tim (Laura) Davis. His babies John, Danny & Beth and Son-in-Law Sam Titsworth and granddaughter Melissa Titsworth all preceded him in death. To him the only thing better than his kids were the grandkids who he loved dearly: Michael (Amanda), Chris (Jessica), Mandy (Drew), Carrie (Cody), Megan (Nick), Steve, Matt, Tim (Kayla), Brittany (Alex), Haleigh (Travis), Brooke, Caiden, Mason, Alyssa, Everly, Maddy, Luka, Jazzelyn, Eland, Nolan, Presley, Janessa, Alayna and Parker. He had three best friends, who like himself, were generations of greatness: Buzz Calhoon, Finton Baltz and his big brother Bill Davis. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and his most loyal friend, his Shih tzu Daisy. We would like to thank BJC Hospice, his nurse Leona and his at home caregiver, Judy for their wonderful care and kindness.
We will miss our Dad very much. We are comforted knowing that when he left us he was met by our Mother, the babies he’s always missed, his parents, his siblings, other loved family members and his many friends from years gone bye. We wholeheartedly believe we will see him again one day. We love you Dad.
Per his wishes the family will have a private interment and will hold a celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made to Partners For Pets 9136 Lower Marine Road, St. Jacob, IL 62281 as Dad always wanted every Dog/Cat to have a good home.
