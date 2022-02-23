James Dale

James "Sam" Dale, 72, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 25, 1949 in Highland, IL the son of Joseph and Leona (Clayton) Dale. He married Norma Hedgepath and she preceded him in death. He has been with his constant companion, Shelly Barton, for many years.
Sam had worked at LaClede Steel for many years. He then worked as a Porter for Ameren. Sam loved to go to gun shows. He also enjoyed watching football and car racing.
In addition to his companion, Shelly Barton; he is survived by six step-daughters, Rita and CJ Springer of Godfrey, Carla and Johnny McClennan of Bethalto, Cathy and Rick Brendel of Indialantic, FL, Anita and Dave Thomas, Kendra Groves of Warrenton, MO, and Dee Barrett of Muncie, IN; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to wife, Norma; he is preceded in death by his parents.
A Circle of Love will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Seeram Garney officiating.
Burial of Ashes will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pony Bird Inc.
