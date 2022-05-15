James R.D. Crews, 84, died at 2:32 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born March 18, 1938 in Nimmons, Arkansas, he was the son of Clarence Earl and Ida Bell (Emmons) Crews. He retired as a auto mechanic. Surviving is his significant other, Dorothy Brantley of Wood River, four daughters, Rhonda Crews-Morgan (Chris) of Kokomo, IN, Tonya Hancock of Kokomo, IN, Sherry Brantley of Alton, and Charlotte Gaither of Alton, four sons, Gary Crews of Kokomo, IN, Allen Crews (Darlene) of Kokomo, IN, Wesley Brantley (Tammy) of Missouri, and William Brantley (Jennifer) of Brighton, 16 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Menards store out of new Glen Carbon development
- Child injured, airlifted from Rosewood Heights
- Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey
- Alton Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery
- All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety
- Alton food truck park opens
- Teens overcome by carbon monoxide
- Multiple agencies fight Cottage Hills fire
- Deadline approaches to apply for COVID-19 hardship housing grants
- Jill Miller