James Conn, Sr.

James (Jim) D. Conn Sr, 69, passed away in his home in Collinsville, IL, around 2:00 am on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Jim was born on October 4, 1953 in Smyrna, GA. He was the son of Ernest Ed(Ted) and Mary Lillian (Wood) Conn.
After he graduated high school, Jim went into the Air force where he served 14 years in ground service and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He worked at Mcdonnell Douglas and Boeing where he would later retire. He married Kathy (Spangler) Conn of West Lebanon, IN on December 27, 1973. They loved doing many things together including helping out at the VA hospital, nursing homes and supporting the band program. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5691 of Collinsville and had recently joined VFW post 805 of O’fallon, where he would spend most nights being a DJ at karaoke. Jim had many interests including planes, military, music, singing and many more.
James proceeds in death with his mother and father, two brothers Allen Conn and Frank Conn, and one sister Cathrine Conn. He is survived by his wife and children. Two daughters Hope Conn and Faith (Conn) Frey of Collinsville, IL, and one son and daughter in law James and Danielle (Huntsman) Conn Jr. of Cottage Hills, IL. He has three loving grandchildren Christopher Frey of Collinsville, IL. Andrew Kallal and Angelina Conn of Cottage Hills, IL. One brother and sister in law Willis and Hazel Conn of Mableton, GA. Jim also has many nephews and nieces. He loved and cherished his family deeply.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:30am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00am Monday, April 3, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Inurnment will follow at 1pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
