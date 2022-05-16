James Dale Coder, 79, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Sat. May 14, 2022 at his home.
He was born July 12, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL to the late William & Ruby (Harrington) Coder.
On Aug. 2, 1997, he and Beverley Jayne Brady were married in East St. Louis. She survives.
James had been a firefighter for many years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 6 children: Marybeth Boyce of Staunton, IL, Judith Santel of Springfield, IL, James Coder of IL, Katie Weimer of Swansea, IL, Jennifer Henninger of Belleville, IL and Mary White of Belleville; 6 grandchildren: Chris Sale, Amy Smallwood, Jessica Santel, Lauren William Emily Weimer and Joshua Weimer; 8 great-grandchildren: Cody, Jayden, Sydney, Brooke, Zach, Kirsten, Aiyanna and Camilla; and a great-great-grandchild: Parker.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.