James Cleveland

James Edward “Jimi” Cleveland, 50, of Alton, IL, passed away at 2:14 a.m. Tues. May 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side while under hospice care.
He was born Apr. 10, 1972 in Alton to Karen Sue (Herrin) Valladares of Wood River, IL and the late James Vernon Cleveland.
Jimi was a carpenter by trade. He loved animals and to be outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, floating and hunting morels. He was known for his sense of humor and being the life of the party.
He came from an very large family and is survived by his loving companion of 27 years: Michelle Parsons; children: Karrah Cleveland and Cody Carpenter; 2 grandsons: Parker James and Shane Anthony all of Alton; 3 brothers: Joey Cleveland of Brighton, IL, Shelton Hipsher of South Roxana, IL and Jason Cooper of Milton, FL; 2 sisters: Terah (Randy) Morehead of Brighton; and Kelly Barton of St. Louis, MO; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 7:00 p.m. Mon. May 9, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals with Ed Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Michelle’s name.
Online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com