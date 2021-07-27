James Clayton, 73, of East Alton passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born October 30, 1947 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Richard and Violet M. (Parker) Clayton. James served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 – 1968 in Vietnam.
He is survived by his two sisters, Nancy Clayton in Coffeen, IL and Carol (Paul) Tondre of San Antonio, TX; brother, Kenny Clayton of Picayune, MS and three nephews, Brian, Pat and Richard all of San Antonio, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights on Saturday, July 31 from 1 pm. until the time of services at 2 p.m.
