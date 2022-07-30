James "Jim" F. Cerbie, 87, passed away at 1:55 pm on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 9, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to Frank and Helen (McMurray) Cerbie.
Jim married June Yander on June 11, 1955. She preceded him in death on December 7, 1971. On April 21, 1973, he married Jane Annette (Crull) Mullen in Smithtown, New York. She survives.
He proudly served in the Army National Guard and later gained employment with Olin Brass Corporation. In 1997, Jim retired as Director of Field Sales after 32 years of service.
Jim was a member of St Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He was actively involved with the Alton Exchange Club and was a Board Member for the Salvation Army. Jim enjoyed woodworking and was a talented craftsman. Jim considered his greatest accomplishment to be his loving family and spending time with them. He grew up loving the water and passed along his love of bodysurfing, swimming, and relaxing on the beach to his family. He was an excellent storyteller and relished making his friends and family laugh. Jim was a mentor to many and was known for his caring relationships to those with whom he worked.
In addition to his wife, Jane, Jim is survived by: four sons, Jim (Mary) Cerbie of Charlotte, NC, Jeff (Valerie) Cerbie of Gurnee, IL, Jeffrey (Kate) Mullen of Balwin, MO and Paul (Arlene) Cerbie of O'Fallon, IL; three daughters, Terri (Ray) Wesley of Alton, IL, Janinne Baiardo of Naperville, IL and Elizabeth (Andrew) Brown of Valparaiso, IN; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters and many good friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters (Joan Chambers and Madelon Haffner) and son-in-law (Michael Baiardo).
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 4 PM – 7 PM, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Please join the family for a Memorial Mass 10 AM, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Fr. Jeff Holtman, OFS, Celebrant.
Memorials are suggested to VITAS Healthcare – VITAS Community Connection, 16 Executive Drive, Suite 100, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Online donations are accepted at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1
