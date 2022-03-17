James Caldwell

James R. Caldwell, 77, passed away on February 27, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.
James was born on October 15, 1944, to the late Thomas and Carma (Mooney) Caldwell. He married Barbara Bechel on August 14, 2010, at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg, IL.
James served his country in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Hardin American Legion. James retired from Siemen’s Electric where he worked as an Electrical Technician.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Lori (Donald) Fowler, Amanda (Brian) Boedicker, Melissa (Michael) Wyman, Chris Schulze, Dan Schulze, and Alan (Melody) Schulze; ten grandchildren, Jackson Fowler, Bailey Fowler, Tanner Fowler, Chelsea (Todd) Mueller, Daniel Speckert, Eric (Alyssa) Speckert, Candace Boedicker, Elijah Schulze, Abram Schulze, Eleanor Schulze, and Charlotte Schulze; and one great granddaughter, Lucy Rae Mueller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Thomas, William, Richard, and Barbara Caldwell; and a granddaughter, Bailey Fowler.
Graveside service for family will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hardin American Legion.
