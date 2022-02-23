James Joe Brown Sr., 77, of Alton, IL passed away February 22, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born Nov. 1, 1944 in White Hall, IL to Russell and Halma Brown.
Preceding him in death, aside from his parents were a brother, Harold Brown Sr.; a son, James Joe Brown Jr., a son John Hayden Brown and daughter-in-law Georgia Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Brown of Alton, IL; daughter, Linda Law of Carlinville, IL, daughter Tonya (Doug) Hamm of Carlinville, daughter Renee (Patrick) Chartrand of Edwardsville, IL; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He worked many years for the Labor Local #218 as a laborer. Some of his accomplishments were aiding in building the Clark Bridge in Alton, as well as the lock and dam. He also aided in the building of the new Alton High School. He was a quiet man but loved being around his wife and children, especially those grandkids! He also took pride in his flower gardening and was an avid bird watcher. He especially had a passion for eagles.
James will be cremated, and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights has been entrusted with professional services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help cover cost of cremation expenses.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com