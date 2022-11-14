James Bielong

James “Jim” Robert Bielong, 58, of Moro, passed away at home on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7:12 pm.
He was born on July 5, 1964, in Highland, IL, the son Jerome (Jerry) Bielong and Linda J. (Knox) Eberhart.
James enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, floating, fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other, Edna Schollmeyer; ½ sister Denise Thornton (Ron Hunziker) and ½ brother, Brian (Peggy) Bielong.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Terry McKenzie officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society and/or the 5 A’s.