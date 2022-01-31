James E. Baehler, 68, of East Alton, passed away January 15, 2022.
Surviving are his daughter, Elizabeth Baehler of East Alton; three brothers, Charles Mayberry of Effingham, Michael Baehler of Hartford, Dale Baehler of White Hall; two sisters, Sharon Chapman of Greenfield and Mary Maple of Alton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walter and Mary E. (Mayberry) Baehler; brothers, John Baehler and Walter "Gene" Baehler.
A memorial service will will held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.