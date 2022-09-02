James Anderson

James W. “Jim” Anderson, 84, passed away at 5:33am on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Logan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Newt and Eunice (Turner) Anderson. He married the former Christine Combs on January 30, 1957, in Franklin, Kentucky, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Veronica and Charlie Krome of Wood River, his daughter in law: Rosemary Anderson of Wood River, two grandchildren: Christopher Anderson – Krome of Olney, Rebecca Rose (Nick Warren) Anderson of Rosewood Heights, two great grandchildren: Dacota Anderson – Krome of Olney, CJ Anderson – Krome of Olney, a sister and brother in law: Rebecca and Freddie Grace of Franklin, Kentucky, Don and JoAnn Anderson of Franklin, Kentucky, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Jim was employed for over thirty – seven years as a manufacturing engineer at McDonnell Douglas. He and his wife owned and operated Andy’s Heating and Cooling for thirty - one years retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349 where he bowled in the Moose League. He was a member of the Wood River Lions Club and Peace Church in Granite City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Timothy Anderson, two sisters: Evelyn Smith and Josephine Bayles, and two brothers: David and Edward.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10:30 until time of funeral services at 12:30pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Cory Penn and Brother Ron Malone will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Peace Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
