James A. Shimchick, 71, passed away 12:25 am, Friday, December 17, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Alton on June 15, 1950, he was the son of Joseph and Joan (Peters) Shimchick.
He was a self-employed auto body man and enjoyed antiquing and the great outdoors.He is survived by two sons, James (Laura) Shimchick of Staunton, Jeremy Shimchick of Alton; daughters, Kimberly (Mike) Swarringin, Jennifer Manning of Staunton, Sandra Shimchick of Litchfield; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, Amanda Williams, Michael (Aarica) Nagel, Hannah (Cory) Burtz, Andrea (Levi) Suministrado, Alexis Shimchick, Jaxon Manning, Natalia Deren, Claudia Deren, Presley Gifford, Sydney Shimchick and Hailey Shimchick; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Karyn) Shimchick of Alton, Butch (Elfreda) Shimchick of Belknap, Michael (Kim) Hatcher in North Carolina, Rayond Hatcher; and sister, Janice Betts in Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Betty West.
Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.