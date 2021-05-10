James A. McDonald Jr., 69, died at 2:41 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home in Alton. Born February 14, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of James A. McDonald and Pauline Spickerman. Mr. McDonald retired as a R.N. for Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and the Free Trappers of the Piasa Territory. On October 7, 1979 he married the former Debra J. Hubbard in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, James and Sylvia McDonald III of Petersburg, IL, two grandchildren, Bruce and William McDonald and a brother, Paul Spickerman of Gillespie. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Paul Spickerman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
