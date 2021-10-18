Jacqueline Marie “Jackie” Moore, 94, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home.
Born Apr. 17, 1927 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Palmer R. and Gladys (Conner) Duff.
She married Dale C. Moore in 1947 in East Alton, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage before he passed away in 2011.
She retired from Wood River Honke Pharmacy in 1986 after many years of service.
She is survived by two sons, Barry Moore and his wife Cindy of Eureka, MO, and Gregory Moore and his companion Dorothy Lamkin of East Alton; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Gregory Bauswell of Moro; five grandchildren, Amber Wells, Tabitha Short, Tiffany Patterson, Rick Moore, and Troy Moore; seven great grandchildren, Kelsie and Brandon Wells, Aden Moore, Gabriel and Kennedy Short, Kale and Ryder Patterson; and a niece, Tamara Clowers of Godfrey.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Andrea Lynn Moore.
Memorials may be made to Bethalto Church of God towards the advancement of God’s kingdom. Jackie loved Jesus, life, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her prayers were that all would come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ and be born again.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 3 p.m. until services begin at 4 p.m.
