Jacqueline Burjes

Jacqueline Ruth Burjes, 78, died at 2:35 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at her sister’s home in Brighton. Born February 13, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harvey and Lorean (Parker) Burjes. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital and taught nursing classes. She passionately advocated for her patients and taught her students to do the same.
She enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally, loved reading (especially everything that Stephen King ever wrote), spending time with her family, and caring for her dog and cats.
Surviving is a sister, Nancy Sorgea of Brighton and a brother, Robert Burjes (Gail) of Alton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frank. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.