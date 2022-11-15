Jacob Edwards

Jacob “Jake” Carlyle Edwards, 79, died at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1943 in Alton the son of the late Ivan Thomas “Tom” and Margaret L. (Critcher) Edwards. Jacob served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years and retired after 33 years as an engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
On June 9, 1962 in Alton, he married Rebecca “Becky” Lynne Roettgers and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Edwards of Wood River and Mark Edwards (Elaine) of Godfrey, and one daughter Kelly Weihe (Gary) of Newburgh, IN. He has seven grandchildren, Tasha Wolfe, Faith “Pud” Edwards, Stephen Edwards, Lucas Edwards, Zachary Edwards, Allison Weihe and Adam Weihe, six great grandchildren, Will, Sophie, and Abel Reynolds and Caiden, Landon and Jackson Edwards, two sisters, Beverly Dulin of Alton and Barbara Humphrey (Harry) of Alton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Michelle Lynne Edwards and one brother, Melvin Edwards. Jake enjoyed coaching his boys’ sports teams; he played basketball, softball, and golf. He developed many friendships on the golf course. After retirement, he delivered meals on wheels, drove a handicapped school bus for the William BeDel Achievement center, was a “corn cop” at the Godfrey Corn Maze and a golf ranger at Woodlands Golf Course, and Spencer T Olin Golf Course. Jake loved sports and competition. He insisted on attending every game/competition his grandkids were involved in and made sure Becky got him there after he could no longer drive. He loved telling stories and jokes. After his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he and Becky joined the Rock Steady Boxing program at SSP and he loved to attend and participate and make the other class members laugh. He was always quick to make a witty joke. We would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Erica Towell and to all of the OSF Homecare staff and therapists who provided Jake with love and excellent care. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Alton. Jim Johnston will officiate. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, or OSF HealthCare Alton Home health. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com