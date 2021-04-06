Jackie “Jack” C. Cook, 83, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on June 26, 1937 in Biggers, Arkansas to Joseph G. and Lillie B. (Lynxwiler) Cook. He married Madeen Bates in Pontoon Beach on July 2, 1960. She survives.
Jack retired from the Department of Defense where he wrote equipment manuals. He was a devoted husband and father, and a faithful companion to his “four-legged” friend Daisey, whom he enjoyed walking. Jack enjoyed attending yard sales and antiquing, forever searching for Tonka Trucks to collect.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by five children, Victor (Christine) Cook of Mitchell, IL; Gary (Jenni) Cook of Gilroy, CA; Lloyd Cook of Alton, IL; Lora (Greg) Dennis of Granite City, IL and Barbara Cook of Moro, IL; 14 grandchildren; 33 Great-grandchildren with one on the way as well as numerous nieces and nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Tommie Chamberlain; Mary Sue Nunes; Josephine Smith and Frances Pressler.
Visitation will be 10 AM until time of service at 12 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy, and mask wearing guidelines will be followed as mandated by the CDC.
Memorials can be made to VFW Post in Granite City.
