Jackie Cannedy

Jack Dale Cannedy, 88, passed away, January 18, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, MO.
Born November 30, 1933 in East Alton, he was the son of Kent C. and Henrietta (Rapp) Cannedy.
A U.S. army veteran, Jack retired as the Regional Chief of Police for Norfolk-Southern Rail Road after 31 years of service in 1991.
He was a life-time member of Masonic Lodge #1062 in Wood River and a member of the Ainad Shriners in East St. Louis.
On August 30, 1952 in East Alton he married Hazel Wilson. She died February 2, 2019.
Surviving are sons, Jeffrey (Wenda) Cannedy of O'Falon, MO, Greg Cannedy (Allen Clutter) of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Britini (Jordan) Tharp, Trevor Cannedy; great grandchildren, Ethan and Lila Tharp; sister, Eva Faye "Sis" Zeisset of Wood River; and brother-in-law, Norman Provow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lenoris "Mike" (Pinkerton) Cannedy; brothers and their spouses, Orville and Margaret Cannedy, Kenneth "Butch" and Shirley Cannedy; sister, Patricia "Pat" Provow; and brother-in-law, Marcell "Nook" Zeisett.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, January 29, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Masonic Rites will be given at 9:30 am by Wood River Lodge #1062.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to : Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th St. 16th FL, New York, NY 10001.