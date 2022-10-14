Jackie Blasingim

Jackie Ellain Blasingim, 74, of East Alton, passed away at 8:26 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born on October 25, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Calvin C. and Doris M. (Cook) Marshall.
Jackie married Charles “Chuck” S. Blasingim He passed away on June 11, 2021.
Jackie had many talents through her life she was the owner operator of Jackie’s Movie Rental in Holiday Shores until 1998. She was also co-owner for Just Us, which was a company that created cake's & decor for celebrations such as wedding cakes also doing the floral arrangements and decorating for weddings. With Liquid Nail’s, she could fix most anything.
Jackie was a member of the 1st Family Church in East Alton for many years.
Survivors include one daughter, Tina and Steve Nance of South Roxana; three sons, James Shoreack of East Alton, Mark Blasingim of Ft. Myers, FL, Kevin & Gwen Blasingim of Erwin, NC; eight grandchildren, Jason Eldridge, Heather and Joseph Hieke, Laura and Justin Blasingim, Kevin Blasingim, Jr., Breanna Thompas, Tiffany and Steve Eckmeyer, Triston Zaremba, Brett Nance; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother, Rick and Cathy Marshall of East Alton.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Vollmar officiating.
Burial will be at Short Cemetery at a later day.
