Jack Baierlein.jpeg

Jack Otto Baierlein, 60, died on May 10, 2021 in Alton. Born September 22, 1960 in Alton to Jack and Kathleen (Grover) Baierlein. Jack was employed in logistics in Chicago, London and St. Louis and later in the mortgage lending industry. Jack loved spending time with his family, golfing, traveling, deep sea fishing, and especially caring for the horses and his canines, Chloe, Eva and Liebling. Memories of his loyal and gentle nature will be cherished. Surviving is his wife, Carol Cagle Baierlien, his step-son, Thomas R. Hildebrand, his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and John Dooley, all of Alton; and his aunt Elizabeth Stockhausen of Godfrey. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and spouse Linda Baierlein. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com

Load comments